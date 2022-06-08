Jerry Konopasek

SCHERERVILLE - Jerry Konopasek, age 62, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Hernandez); son, Stephen (Natalie) Konopasek; daughter, Sarah Carroll; three grandchildren; eight siblings; many cousins; nieces; and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Therese Konopasek.

Friends may visit the family on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. mycalumetpark.com/obituaries