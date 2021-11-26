June 2, 1941 - Oct. 25, 2021
WARRIOR, AL - Jerry Koonce, age 80, of Warrior, Alabama, entered into eternal rest October 25, 2021. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Koonce; former spouse, Anna Marie Koonce; parents, John W. Koonce and Thelma Price Street; brothers: Harold Koonce, Paul Ray Koonce, and Stephen Street; sisters: Lucy Shelton, Arreva Koonce; granddaughter, Brandi Steward.
He is survived by his children: Roxanna Davis, Kelly (Jim) Wunderlich, Jerry (Karin) Koonce, Jody (Toby) Koonce-Brutsman, Kalie Blalock; grandchildren: Arthur Steward, Cameron Davis, Gabriella Koonce, Alexander Brutsman, Maddux Brutsman, Lauren Koonce, Michael Koonce; great-grandchildren: Sullivan Bruemmer, Annabel Bruemmer; sister, Becky Street; brother, Michael Street.
Jerry grew up in Fayetteville, Tennessee in a rural setting and moved to northwest Indiana, where he worked as a master pressman in the printing industry. Later, he moved to Alabama and enjoyed retirement with family and friends. He loved motorcycles, yard work, fixing things, talking about politics, and spending time with loved ones. He enjoyed Italian food, barbecue, and ice cream cake.
Jerry will forever be missed and remembered by his loved ones.