WARRIOR, AL - Jerry Koonce, age 80, of Warrior, Alabama, entered into eternal rest October 25, 2021. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Koonce; former spouse, Anna Marie Koonce; parents, John W. Koonce and Thelma Price Street; brothers: Harold Koonce, Paul Ray Koonce, and Stephen Street; sisters: Lucy Shelton, Arreva Koonce; granddaughter, Brandi Steward.

Jerry grew up in Fayetteville, Tennessee in a rural setting and moved to northwest Indiana, where he worked as a master pressman in the printing industry. Later, he moved to Alabama and enjoyed retirement with family and friends. He loved motorcycles, yard work, fixing things, talking about politics, and spending time with loved ones. He enjoyed Italian food, barbecue, and ice cream cake.