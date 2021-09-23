Jerry L. Jensen

April 30, 1942 — Sep. 20, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Jerry L. Jensen, age 79 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home after a long illness. He was born in Deadwood, SD on April 30, 1942, son of Leonard and Violet (Bullock) Jensen.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gretchen (Damkoehler) Jensen; and two daughters: Keri (John) Karris and Kimberly (Kevin) Stout; four grandchildren: Dorothy Karris, Aidan, Anthony and Ronan Stout; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kayleen Searcy.

After 32 years working as an Electronic Engineer at Bethlehem Steel, he retired to enjoy his construction and woodworking hobbies around his home.

No funeral or memorial services is immediately planned. Jerry's family will notify loved ones in the future when a memorial gathering is scheduled. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.