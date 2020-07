Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jerry L. Riddle, 69, of East Chicago, passed away June 26, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.