June 26, 1942 - June 12, 2022

BURNS HARBOR - Jerry L. Wolford, 79, Burns Harbor, Indiana passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:54 P.M. at Regency Hospital, Portage, IN. Private family services will be conducted at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN who is handling arrangements.

A life worth living gives proof to the words "No Regrets". Jerry lived by these words.

He was born on June 26, 1942 in Galien, MI to the late Victor and Venessa (Murdock) Wolford. On May 4, 1974, he married the love of his life, MaryBeth Griswold, who survives in Burns Harbor, IN. Also surviving are his son, Derrick (Vanessa) Wolford of Chesterton, IN; his granddaughter, Aerianna Wolford; sister, Rhonda (Mark) Alison of Niles, MI; five brothers: Jim (Jenny) Wolford of Niles, MI, Don (Claire) Wolford of Dowagiac, MI, Dale (Ruth) Wolford of Edwardsburg, MI and Del Wolford and Charles Wolford, both of Texas. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Jackie Clark and Joan Wolford.

After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he worked as a foreman at Bethlehem Steel where he retired after 32 years. Jerry was the ultimate outdoorsman, and fishing was his favorite sport. He regularly organized fly-out trips to Canada for family and friends where many memories were made. Together, he and Mary lived life to the fullest and enjoyed camping, motorcycling, snowmobiling and skiing. More boating adventures followed at their Cape Coral, FL home where they wintered for many years. Jerry was also known for his fine culinary skills - he truly loved to cook and grill for others! The force of his personality, and the presence of this strong man who truly was a gentle giant, will be very much missed by all.

"No Regrets"

The family wishes to thank the many nurses and doctors who cared for Jerry in his last years, along with everyone who visited to brighten his days.

Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to The World Wildlife Fund,

1250 24th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20037.