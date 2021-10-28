Jerry Lee Soliday

Oct. 11, 1946 — Oct. 14, 2021

WANATAH, IN — Jerry Lee Soliday, aged 75, passed away at his home Thursday October 14, 2021. He was born October 11, 1946 to James and Ann (Craig) Soliday who both preceeded him in death.

On July 17, 1993 Jerry married Georgia Phillips who survives him to this day. Also surviving are his children: Matthew (Crystal) Soliday of Chesterton, Kirsten (Charlie) Dekoker of Knox, and Eric (Courtney) Phillips of Westville; his sisters: Pam Koselke of Wanatah and Sharon Herren of Hobart; and grandchildren: Luke, Brooke, Nicole, Ty, Nikki, and Wyatt; as well as a great-granddaughter Paislee.

Jerry worked as a security manager at Porter Memorial Hospital for 40+ years and also formerly worked at Miller Glass in Valparaiso. He was a member of the Wanatah American Legion, Local NRA, and Pheasants Forever.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday October 30, 2021, from 12:00-4:00 PM, at the Wanatah American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com