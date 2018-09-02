MUNSTER, IN -Jerry M. Janco, age 85, of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday September 1, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife: Patricia of 45 years; loving daughters: Kathy (Bill) Liss of Portage and Karen of Munster; loving son: Eric (Maria) Janco of Georgia; Many grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and one sister: Myra Janco Daniels of Florida. Jerry was a retired educator in the local Hammond school system.
Services will be held at Temple Beth-El in Munster, IN on Tuesday September 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation DIRECTLY at the temple from 9 a.m. until the time of service with Rabbit Leonard Zukrow officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Temple Beth-El in his loving memory. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.