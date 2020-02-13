MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Jerry Michael Snyder Sr., 60, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly at 7:04 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital.

He was born November 28, 1959, in Calumet City, IL, to Raymond and Norma Jean (Jernigan) Snyder.

Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a long-time resident of Whiting, IN. Jerry was a simple man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

On November 5, 1979, in Houston, TX, he married his soulmate, Patricia (Finley) Snyder, who preceded him in death August 23, 2017.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Johnny, Joe and Lance Snyder; infant brother, David Wayne Snyder; and one niece, Carrie Snyder.

Surviving are his four beautiful children, Jerry Snyder Jr. of Lowell, Valerie (David) Nazimek of Portage, Tina Urban of Mississippi and Charles Snyder of Michigan City; one brother, Norman Snyder of Arkansas; six grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Lucas, Victoria, Aiden and McKenzie; aunt, Bessie Jernigan; and cousin, JoAnne (Ernie) Newman.