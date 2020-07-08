Jerry N. Robinson

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Roberta, his children, Cheryle (Ray) Streight, Randy (Deanna) Robinson, Kim (Jeff) Nugent; his beloved sister, Sandra (Glenn) Rhoads; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. Jerry retired from Inland Steel with 35 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of North Citrus Christian Church. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and working on cars, especially his El Caminos. Jerry's memory will hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.