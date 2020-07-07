YALE, IL - Jerry N. Robinson was born in Yale, IL on June 9, 1938 to Orpha and Vern Robinson. Jerry went to be with the lord on June 29, 2020.

Cheryle (Ray) Streight, Randy (Deanna) Robinson, Kim (Jeff) Nugent, his beloved sister Sandra (Glenn) Rhoads, nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. Jerry retired from Inland Steel with 35 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of North Citrus Christian Church. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and working on cars especially his El Camino's. Jerry's memory will hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.