Jan. 14, 1928 - Feb. 15, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Jerry Nicholas Polakis, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022.

He was born on January 14, 1928 to Nicholas and Amalia Polakis in Gary, IN. He was a 1946 graduate of Froebel High School.

Jerry was a small business owner and retired from US Steel. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean War and member of the American Legion. He was a member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church and Cub fan for life. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining with family and friends and playing imaginative games with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived a full life and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Polakis; daughters: Amalia (Robert) Kendall and Paulette Polakis; and son-in-law Dan McLeod; grandchildren: Stephanie (Hui) Kang and Nicholas (Morgan) Kendall; five great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Theodore, Harvey, Walter and Effie; and many nieces and nephews in Greece.

Preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Amalia Polakis; brother Angelo Polakis; and daughter Cynthia Polakis McLeod.

Services will be at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385 on Saturday, February 19, 2022 with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM with Rev. James Grenias officiating.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Rideglawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.

