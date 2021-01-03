SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Jerry P. Ramusack, 80, the "second most famous person" to graduate from John Carroll University (after Don Shula) died on December 31st after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife (of 55 years) and partner in crime Donna Ramusack. Jerry had a huge personality that can never be replaced.

He was a lover of cars, boats, skiing, and White Castle Hamburgers. He was always quick witted. We are thankful for the years we had with him. He is also survived by his children, Leslie (Devin) and Jerry (Sarah); grandchildren: Cierra, Daylen, Brooke, and Allie; siblings: Barbara, Margie, George, and Roberta.

Memorial visitation Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln. Dyer, IN 46311. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). In memory of Jerry, memorial contributions may be given to Gift of Hope. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com