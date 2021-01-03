 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry P. Ramusack

Jerry P. Ramusack

{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Jerry P. Ramusack, 80, the "second most famous person" to graduate from John Carroll University (after Don Shula) died on December 31st after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife (of 55 years) and partner in crime Donna Ramusack. Jerry had a huge personality that can never be replaced.

He was a lover of cars, boats, skiing, and White Castle Hamburgers. He was always quick witted. We are thankful for the years we had with him. He is also survived by his children, Leslie (Devin) and Jerry (Sarah); grandchildren: Cierra, Daylen, Brooke, and Allie; siblings: Barbara, Margie, George, and Roberta.

Memorial visitation Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln. Dyer, IN 46311. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). In memory of Jerry, memorial contributions may be given to Gift of Hope. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts