 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry P. Ramusack

Jerry P. Ramusack

Jerry P. Ramusack

Jerry P. Ramusack

March 26, 1940 - Dec. 31, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JERRY P. RAMUSACK On His First Anniversary In Heaven One Year Ago Today. Jerry was a man who loved his family and cars. He had a multitude of accomplishments, achievements and he will continue to be greatly missed by all who loved him. We will keep looking forward and pressing on. Rest In Peace. Happy One Year Anniversary, Wife, Donna; Children: Leslie and JJ; Sisters: Barbara, Margie, Roberta and Brother, George

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts