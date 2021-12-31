IN LOVING MEMORY OF JERRY P. RAMUSACK On His First Anniversary In Heaven One Year Ago Today. Jerry was a man who loved his family and cars. He had a multitude of accomplishments, achievements and he will continue to be greatly missed by all who loved him. We will keep looking forward and pressing on. Rest In Peace. Happy One Year Anniversary, Wife, Donna; Children: Leslie and JJ; Sisters: Barbara, Margie, Roberta and Brother, George