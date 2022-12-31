 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry P. Ramusack

  • 0
Jerry P. Ramusack

March 26, 1940 - Dec. 31, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JERRY P. RAMUSACK On His Second Anniversary In Heaven Two Years Ago Today. Jerry was a man who loved his family and cars. He had a multitude of accomplishments, achievements and he will continue to be greatly missed by all who loved him. We will keep looking forward and pressing on. Rest In Peace. Happy Second Year Anniversary, Wife, Donna; Daughter, Leslie; Son, Jerry Paul; Grandchildren: Cierra, Daylen and Brooke; Brother, George; and Sisters: Barbara, Margie and Roberta.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts