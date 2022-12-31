IN LOVING MEMORY OF JERRY P. RAMUSACK On His Second Anniversary In Heaven Two Years Ago Today. Jerry was a man who loved his family and cars. He had a multitude of accomplishments, achievements and he will continue to be greatly missed by all who loved him. We will keep looking forward and pressing on. Rest In Peace. Happy Second Year Anniversary, Wife, Donna; Daughter, Leslie; Son, Jerry Paul; Grandchildren: Cierra, Daylen and Brooke; Brother, George; and Sisters: Barbara, Margie and Roberta.