July 12, 1938 - Dec. 20, 2022

LaPORTE, IN - Jerry Paul Cotton, 84, of LaPorte, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Jerry was born on July 12, 1938, in Walkerton, IN to Jay W. Cotton and Mary M. (nee Easterday) Cotton. He graduated in 1956 from Walkerton High School and set out to tackle the world.

He met his soon-to-be lovely wife, Susan Klepsch, on a blind date and married her on August 29, 1959, in East Chicago, IN. They are members at St. John's Lutheran Church in LaPorte, IN.

Jerry was a computer Systems Analyst at Inland Steel (ArcelorMittal) and retired in 1992 after 33 years. Post-retirement, he was the owner and Chief Consultant at CCSERV Consulting Service.

Throughout his life, Jerry loved to fish, golf, have a little red wine, and work outside in the yard. In his later years, he was very proud of his 'Rescue Park' behind his house. Jerry wanted to leave others with some of his words of wisdom, "Always have a plan, and don't waste time."

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Susan Cotton (nee Klepsch); and his four children, Sandra (Vincent) Paloma of Hammond, IN, Karen (Greg) Boehringer, of Wanatah, IN, Brian (Maya) Cotton, PhD of Victoria, BC, and Alison (Dave) Henderson of Wake Forest, NC. He is also survived by 7 amazing grandchildren, Robin (John Williams) Tkacz of Bartlett, IL, Gerrit, Roland, and Christopher Boehringer of Wanatah, IN, Portia Cotton of Victoria, BC, and Annabelle and Mariel Henderson of Wake Forest, NC; sisters-in-law, Janet Biederstadt of Bellingham, WA and Marina Klepsch of Crown Point, IN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry also had many great friends and neighbors.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Mary Cotton; siblings, Jean Hooton, Carol Brehio, Joy Becker, Tom Cotton and Glen Cotton; and his first grandson, Karl Hans Boehringer.

A Memorial Service to remember Jerry will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in LaPorte, IN at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Albers officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in LaPorte, IN, Dunes Hospice in Valparaiso, IN, or simply plant a tree.

Jerry's family would like to say a special thank you to the Dunes Hospice employees who helped care for him and our family, during this difficult time.

