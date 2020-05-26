× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerry Richmond, formerly from Gary, IN and Portage, IN, passed away May 19, 2020. He was born in Gary, IN on December 20, 1934 to Joe and Esther Richmond. He graduated from Tolleston High School in 1952 and maintained many of his high school friendships. It seemed that everywhere he went he met someone from Tolleston. After high school, he proudly served in the US Army. He then met his wife Susie, who he married in 1963 and had three beautiful daughters.

Jerry owned the AMOCO station in Miller, IN and then went on to join US Steel in 1964 where he retired as a Supervisor in 1997. He enjoyed family vacations to Houghton Lake, MI and many national parks, fishing, boating, and golf. Most of all, he loved gatherings with family and friends where he was the life of the party and always had a good tale to tell. After retirement, Jerry and Susie relocated from Portage, IN to Sun City, AZ in 2015.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Susie, of 57 years; daughters: Beth (Parker) Preston, Colleen (Tom) Kaminski, and Amy (Chris) Allred; grandchildren: Karlee and Dylan Preston, Ryan and Megan Kaminski, and Emily and Cameron Allred; sisters: Bettie Zima and Patsy Ann Meskow; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Esther Richmond and sister Barbara Rakos.