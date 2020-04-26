× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jerry Sanders Kirk, 82, of Schererville died peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born in Fordsville, KY, retired from Thrall Car Manufacturing, entrepreneur of small businesses, was a veteran of the United States Army, member of Grace Lutheran Church of Dyer and a member of the Masonic Order.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Oda and Ruby Kirk and brother Larry.

Survivors include the love of his life of 59 years, Ursula; three sons: Robert of Highland, IN, Richard (Antoinette) of Lowell, IN and Rodney (Ketra) of Lees Summit, MO; grandchildren: Jeremy, Jerrad, Eagan, Kelsa, David, Marie, Krysten, Andy and Jake; and great-grandchildren: Bryce, Izzabella, Damon and Kaylee.

Visitation and funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 28th at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. Pastor Grant Ray will be conducting services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Calumet Area and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Please log in to Facebook shortly before 4PM at www.Facebook.com/ChapelLawnFuneral to watch the service live.