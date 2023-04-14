Feb. 2, 1947 - April 11, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Jerry Shapiro of Munster, Indiana passed away on April 11, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by Rande (nee Goldstone), his wife of 49 years; children Bradley (Erica), Jaime, and Phillip (Ronit); and grandchildren Tali and Zev. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Jacob and Chawa.

Born Israel Shapiro in 1947 in Belts, Soviet Union (now Moldova), Jerry spent his early childhood in Lviv (now Ukraine), and along with his parents and maternal grandparents, emigrated to Poland and then Israel. At age 15, Jerry arrived in the United States, where his family established roots in Lake County, Indiana. A graduate of Horace Mann High School, Indiana University, and John Marshall Law School, Jerry settled in Munster, where he lived surrounded by family.

Jerry left an impression on everyone who had the privilege to know him. He always had a story to tell and a lesson to impart. And to listen was to learn, as Jerry spoke five languages, was a voracious reader, and maintained a lifelong love of knowledge. When he was not buried in a book or taking in a historical documentary, Jerry loved classic movies, witty jokes, and a good meal, from global cuisine to his morning bagel and coffee.

Jerry was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Israel, where he volunteered and served on the board when his children were younger. In recent years, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whose smiles and laughs never ceased to light up his day. Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 12:15 p.m. April 14, 2023 at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) at www.hias.org; or to your preferred charity or hospice care organization.