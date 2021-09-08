Jerry Thomas
Nov. 5, 1940 - Sept. 6, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Jerry Thomas, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born November 5, 1940 in Springerton, IL to Dale and Theo Thomas. Jerry graduated from Valparaiso High School and served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. He later made his career as an Electrical Salesman with Casbon Electric in Valparaiso, before retiring from G.E. in Griffith. Jerry was an avid golfer who frequented Forest Park Golf Course, and even held the record of Club Champion one year. Jerry will be remembered for his laid back and easy-going personality, and his enjoyment of the occasional glass of Dewar's Scotch.
On March 28, 1965 in Valparaiso, Jerry married Lynne Humphrey, who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by their children: Shawn (Melissa) Thomas of Noblesville, Melissa (John) Bodish of Valparaiso; granddaughters: Sydney and Maggie Thomas, Tessa and Sarah Bodish; and sister, Pat Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Melvin, Carol, and Donnie Thomas.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA of NWI.