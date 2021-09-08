VALPARAISO, IN - Jerry Thomas, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born November 5, 1940 in Springerton, IL to Dale and Theo Thomas. Jerry graduated from Valparaiso High School and served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. He later made his career as an Electrical Salesman with Casbon Electric in Valparaiso, before retiring from G.E. in Griffith. Jerry was an avid golfer who frequented Forest Park Golf Course, and even held the record of Club Champion one year. Jerry will be remembered for his laid back and easy-going personality, and his enjoyment of the occasional glass of Dewar's Scotch.