LOWELL, IN - Jerry Tuttle, age 71, of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mardie Tuttle; children: Effie (Jeff Barber) Tuttle, Eli Tuttle, and Benjamin Tuttle; sisters: Rhoda (late Bob) Hooper, Alice (late Harold) Radi, Laura (Dennis) Drummond and Mary (Charles) Tappe; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Florence Tuttle; brother, Jay Tuttle; sister, Jane Tuttle; and nephew Aaron Drummond.

Jerry retired from Andrew Corporation as Marketing Director, where he managed corporate marketing in 28 countries. Throughout his career and life, he influenced and mentored many young proteges. His frequent travel instilled in his children a passion for international travel.