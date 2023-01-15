Jerry VanderBilt

What a marvelous individual Jerry was. He is known for his stick-to-it-iveness in completing a project, task, or whatever anyone threw at him. He loved life! In doing so he was extremely kind to everyone. Even if he did not know you, he would give you the shirt off his back. Jerry worked for many years in the Steel Mill. He was fortunate enough to make his true passion into a living and lifestyle. VanderBilt's Garden & Floral Shop in Lansing, IL was owned and operated by Jerry and his family for 44 years. After that he re-opened as Amish Gardens of Parrish Ave. in Lowell, IN. There he continued his hobby and worked alongside his daughter, son-in-law and best friend and twin brother, Jimmy. Time away from Indiana was spent making memories in Sunny Fort Lauderdale, FL.