LOWELL, IN - Jerry VanderBilt, age 80, of Lowell, IN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023. He is survived by his loving daughter, Jody (Steve) Denhartog; granddaughter, Mallory Denhartog; twin brother, Jim VanderBilt; brother-in-law, Edward (Barbara) Gastaut; nieces: Lisa (Richard) Lindich, Tammy Gastaut, Kim VanderBilt, Leann (Dan) Michalski, Wendy (Craig) Husky; special great-nephew, Daniel (Alex) Lindich; along with several great-nieces.
He is preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 49 years, Mary VanderBilt; parents: John and Clara (Vroom) VanderBilt; sister, Betty (late Garry) Kooi; sister-in-law, Sandy VanderBilt; and niece, Jamie VanderBilt.
What a marvelous individual Jerry was. He is known for his stick-to-it-iveness in completing a project, task, or whatever anyone threw at him. He loved life! In doing so he was extremely kind to everyone. Even if he did not know you, he would give you the shirt off his back. Jerry worked for many years in the Steel Mill. He was fortunate enough to make his true passion into a living and lifestyle. VanderBilt's Garden & Floral Shop in Lansing, IL was owned and operated by Jerry and his family for 44 years. After that he re-opened as Amish Gardens of Parrish Ave. in Lowell, IN. There he continued his hobby and worked alongside his daughter, son-in-law and best friend and twin brother, Jimmy. Time away from Indiana was spent making memories in Sunny Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Friends and family may call upon the family on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. They may also gather on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the beginning of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Rev. Erika D. Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Last Supper Courtyard.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the VanderBilt family.