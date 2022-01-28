Jerry W. Barnett, Sr.

April 7, 1940 - Dec. 24, 2021

It is with great sadness that the Barnett Family announces the death of Jerry Barnett, Sr. He passed away at age 81 on December 24, 2021, in Advocate Christ Medical Center with his devoted wife, Debby; sons; and daughter by his side.

Jerry was born on April 7, 1940 in Haleyville, Alabama. He moved to Northwestern Indiana at the age of 12. He worked and retired from US Steel. Jerry warmed up any room with his conversation and wit, and will be missed. His Family is requesting in lieu of flowers - to send donations to the Alzheimer Association charity.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Debby of 42 years; his son, Brett and his wife, Kristi and son, Jerry, Jr., and his wife, Debra; and daughter, Deanna Taddei and her husband, Bill and his sister, Janice McCormick and her husband, Larry, and grandchildren. His brother, Bill Barnett passed away previously.

There will be a private service held amongst his Family.