HOBART, IN - Jerry W. Good, age 75, of Hobart, passed away January 15, 2022.
He was a graduate of Griffith High School, class of 1966. Jerry retired from U.S. Steel after 12 years of service. He was a mentor at Blaw Knox Machinist Apprenticeship Program where he worked for over 20 years. Jerry was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, where he earned a Bronze Star with a V, and a Purple Heart. He was a member of the North Porter County Conservation Club; "the Old Guys Shooter Club", the American Legion Post 485 and VFW. Jerry could fix anything and loved working with his hands. He formerly served on the board for Merrillville Little League.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Bonnie Good; son, Matthew Good; granddaughter, Carson Wojno. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra; daughter, Melissa (Timothy) Wojno; grandchildren: Rowan, Declan, and Sloane Wojno, and Calvin Good; daughter-in-law, Kirsten Good; siblings: Donald (Gwen) Good, twin sister Judy (Dick) Shepperd, and many loving nieces.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.