Jerry W. Good

He was a graduate of Griffith High School, class of 1966. Jerry retired from U.S. Steel after 12 years of service. He was a mentor at Blaw Knox Machinist Apprenticeship Program where he worked for over 20 years. Jerry was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, where he earned a Bronze Star with a V, and a Purple Heart. He was a member of the North Porter County Conservation Club; "the Old Guys Shooter Club", the American Legion Post 485 and VFW. Jerry could fix anything and loved working with his hands. He formerly served on the board for Merrillville Little League.