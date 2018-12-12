Jerry Wayne South
SONORA, CA - Jerry Wayne South (March 13, 1948 - October 13, 2018) died at home surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Corinth, MI and took on family responsibilities early in life. With his father in the military, the family moved frequently, even living in Germany from 1955 to 1958. Jerry attributed his love for people of all creeds, acceptance of cultural diversity and his outlook on life to growing up in multiple places. As a young father, Jerry went into the trades and was a tool and die machinist. He retired as a journeyman electrician and a proud union man of Local IBEW 332.
Jerry's passion for music, motorcycles, animals and politics was downright contagious. He was an accomplished guitar player and singer and played in several bands. He loved the way music could emotionally connect everyone in the room. He was an avid race fan of motorcycles, sprint cars, Indycar, F1 and Nascar and he and Sharon enjoyed their wave-runners on New Melones. Jerry loved the San Jose Sharks and attended many games even traveling from Sonora. Jerry was one to tell a good story, joke or could always find the humor or irony in anything. No matter if you were family, a friend or a stranger he was genuinely warm and made you feel special. Of his many hobbies, he enjoyed scuba diving and touring on his motorcycle with his BFF. Jerry was most passionate about politics. He did not shy away from civil discussion and civic debate and encouraged young people to vote or run for office. Jerry's heart was big, he lived life to the fullest and there was room for everyone. He loved his animals as family members and leaves behind a small farm of two dearly loved miniature donkeys, two horses, three dogs, four cats and three African Grey parrots. Jerry's voice will be forever memorialized by his parrot who greets you with 'Hey! Want a beer' as you walked into the house.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Hurley and Lila South. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon of Sonora, sister Sandy McClendon of Tucson, AZ, brother Randy South of San Jose, children Brian South, Damien South both of San Jose, Laurie Judge of Lowell, IN and Stephanie Hagstrom of Jamestown. Grandchildren Ashley, Miranda and Madison South, Samantha and Brandon Disch, Nathan, Justin, Cameron, and Kalani South, Amber White, Ashley and Jeremiah Fisher of San Jose, Brittney and Ryan Judge of Lowell, IN. Great grandchild Audrey Edwards. He leaves behind his dear friends Frans and Susan Vegter and many good friends.
A Celebration of life is being planned for spring 2019 and will be open invitation.