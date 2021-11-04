Jerry Woods

BURNHAM, IL — Jerry Woods, age 76, of Burnham, Il, formerly of Bay Arkansas, passed away October 31, 2021. He was a veteran of the Navy and retired from Ford Motor Company after 35 years of service. He will be greatly missed.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Margie Newton; his wife of 50 years Cheryl, who passed away in 2020. He is survived by his children: Connie Jackson, Lisa Woods, Brian Woods; grandchildren: Michael Woods and Katie Woods; sister Connie Jackson.

Visitation for Jerry will be November 6, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. Cremation to follow service. www.burnsfuneral.com