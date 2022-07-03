Jan. 6, 1954 - June 26, 2022

GRIFFITH/HOBART, IN - Jess Tyler Rockwell III (Jesse, Bee, Bobby) of Griffith & Hobart, Indiana born January 6, 1954, passed on June 26, 2022. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, son, brother & friend.

He is survived by Sharri Rockwell Deakins of Dunlap, TN; children: Brandy (Kris) of Hebron, IN, Ginger (Bear) of Hobart, IN, Robert/Bobby (Amber) of Griffith, IN; grandchildren: Kyley, Riky, Nicy, Noah, Khloe, Jaxson & Killian; as well as many nieces, nephews & dear friends.

Jess was a maintenance mechanic/union millwright at Globe Industries in Whiting, IN almost 30 years. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany and fondly reminisced about his time there. Throughout the years he enjoyed fishing, canoeing, taking trips to Tennessee with family & old cars & trucks.

Preceded in death by parents: Jess Jr. & Luella Rockwell of Waynesburg, KY where he spent his childhood. Also survived by siblings: Leon Rockwell & Lynda Rockwell Hansen.

A gathering will be held on Wednesday July 6th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL in Hobart, IN 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342.