DYER, IN - Jesse Andrade Jr., age 78, late of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Chicago, IL, and Calumet City, IL, passed away on November 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Carol Andrade for 57 years. Loving father of Susan (Richard) Mildaus Sr., John Andrade, Dawn (Nick) DelSangro and David Andrade. Cherished grandfather of Richard (Kasia) Mildaus Jr., Rachel (Matt) Holzer, Sarah Mildaus, Brianna (Anthony) Spangler, Julia DelSangro, Tea Andrade, and Nicholas DelSangro. Adored great-grandfather of Bryce, Easton, and Grace. Survived by brothers: Danny and John Andrade, step-brother: Ralph Terrazas and step-sister: Lisa Gorence. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jesse retired as a Supervisor for Cook County Sheriff's Dept. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls fan, enjoyed traveling, and most importantly spending time with his family.