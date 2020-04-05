× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HEBRON, IN - Jesse B. Eversole, age 77, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point, IN.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Patricia Eversole; his four children: Patty (Robert) Law, Pamela (Daniel) Weimer, Michael Eversole, and Jessica Eversole; his grandchildren: Lauren Schwarz (Jake Hearin), Zachary Weimer and Emilia Weimer, Alexis and Aliyah Boone, and Alijah and Mia Eversole; his sister, Anna Lois (James) Hornsby; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jesse was born at home on July 15, 1942 to Cecil and Callie Eversole, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Aline (Palmer) Boggs of West Virginia.

After graduating from Whitesburg HS in Kentucky in 1962, he relocated to NW Indiana to accept a job at Inland Steel, but quickly returned home to marry the love of his life, Patricia Powell in 1964. Together they moved to Indiana. He left Inland Steel and began working at Bethlehem (Mittal) Steel in May, 1967 where he loyally worked until his retirement in February 2014.