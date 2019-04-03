IN LOVING MEMORY OF JESSE BRANDON ON HIS 14TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN APRIL 3, 2005. Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so very much. Loved and sadly missed, Charmaine, Children & Grandchildren
