Oct. 21, 1943 - April 3, 2005
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JESSE BRANDON ON HIS 18TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Hard to believe it has been 18 years and still not a day goes by that we don't think or talk about you.
Always and Forever, Charmaine and Family.
