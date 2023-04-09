April 5, 1920 - Aug. 31, 1979

A LOVING TRIBUTE TO JESSE GOMEZ

Remembering the past ...

Jesse was born April 5, 1920 in East Chicago. In 1963 he was elected East Chicago City Councilman. Historically, this made him the first Hispanic (of Mexican heritage) to hold a political office in the state of Indiana. Councilman Gomez's victorious 1963 election represented a key turning point for the Hispanic community of East Chicago – making the "Hispanic Vote" a recognizable force throughout Lake County. He was re-elected Councilman for four consecutive terms.

Among his accomplishments, he was appointed Manager of the East Chicago Auto License Bureau. He was especially interested in Veteran issues and as Project Coordinator he established and erected the East Chicago Vietnam Serviceman's Memorial – documented as the first memorial in the State of Indiana and most likely, the first in the United States to honor those who died in the Vietnam conflict.

Councilman Gomez died on Aug. 31, 1979. Posthumously he was honored with the 2001 Civilian Achievement Award and inducted into the East Chicago Hall of Fame. Jesse will always be remembered as someone who inspired and made a difference in people's lives.

Your loving Wife Rosemarie and Children: the late Armando, Adrienne, Roseanne (Cabrera) and Jesse E. Gomez