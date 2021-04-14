Jesse H. Hinton

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Jesse H. Hinton, 94, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home. He is survived by three sons, Jesse H. (Millie) Hinton Jr., Phillip (Barbara) Hinton and Timothy (Alisa) Hinton; nine grandchildren: Joseph (Kristin) Hinton, Daniel (Rebecca) Hinton, Aaron (Geade) Hinton, Jesse L. Hinton, Oscar (Lavetta) Hinton, Randall (Emily) Hinton, Phyllis Hinton, Kelly Hinton and Elias Hinton; four great-grandchildren: Carmen, Brendan, Nathan and Julia; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Verlie M. Hinton, and siblings, Eugenia Williams, Anne Newman and Oscar Hinton Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021, and from 9:30 am until time of Mass at the church on Saturday morning. (Masks will be required.)

Jesse retired from Inland Steel Company after 31 years of service. He was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran.