July 10, 1938 - Dec. 26, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - If you asked a hundred people who Jesse Hoogeveen was, they'd all give you a different story. The youngest of three boys. A faithful husband. The loving and generous father of four sons. A decades-long successful shop keeper. A world traveler. A storyteller. A friend.

Born on July 10, 1938 in Lansing, Illinois, Jesse was the third son of Netherlands' immigrants Jerry and Margrietha (Wulff) Hoogeveen. Jake and Albertus are his older brothers.

Jesse met Margaret Eggink in 1968, and they were married in September of the same year. Residing in Hammond, Indiana, and later moving to Munster, they parented four boys: Andre, Eric, Brian and Dennis. In addition to traveling throughout Europe, Cuba, Southeast Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, Jesse had taken his family on several cross-country roadtrips, as well as a transatlantic cruise aboard the QE2 to Great Britain.