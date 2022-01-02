July 10, 1938 - Dec. 26, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - If you asked a hundred people who Jesse Hoogeveen was, they'd all give you a different story. The youngest of three boys. A faithful husband. The loving and generous father of four sons. A decades-long successful shop keeper. A world traveler. A storyteller. A friend.
Born on July 10, 1938 in Lansing, Illinois, Jesse was the third son of Netherlands' immigrants Jerry and Margrietha (Wulff) Hoogeveen. Jake and Albertus are his older brothers.
Jesse met Margaret Eggink in 1968, and they were married in September of the same year. Residing in Hammond, Indiana, and later moving to Munster, they parented four boys: Andre, Eric, Brian and Dennis. In addition to traveling throughout Europe, Cuba, Southeast Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, Jesse had taken his family on several cross-country roadtrips, as well as a transatlantic cruise aboard the QE2 to Great Britain.
In 1963, after an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Jesse, along with his brother Jake, established J & J Coins in Hammond, Indiana. Eventually becoming the sole proprietor, Jesse operated J & J Coins into 2021. In 1984, Jesse met John Stepien, who became an indispensable business partner and close friend to this very day. During the store's nearly 60-year run, Jesse met and became good friends with dozens of different personalities from the "Illiana" region. Charlie, Bernice, Walter, Barry, Chuck, Big Jim, Little Bill, Frank, Dave, Milt, Cliff, George and Joanie, Dennis, and Archie are but just a handful of names that come to mind.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Jesse quietly passed away on December 26, 2021, surrounded by family. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family would be grateful if well-wishers could make a donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area or The Alzheimer's Association. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, and his oldest brother, Jake (Mary Ann). He is survived by his older brother, Albertus, as well as by his sons, Andre (Heather), Eric (Diane), Brian (Abbie) and Dennis. Jesse has seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Lauren, Owen, Duncan, Vincent, Emmy and Rembrandt.
So, for Jesse, share a story with a friend or two to make the world a better place.