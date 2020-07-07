× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jesse J. "Hooker" Roque, age 85, lifelong resident of East Chicago, passed away July 5, 2020.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Sheila (Craig) Bronson and son, Ruy "Buck" Roque; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister Dolores Roque and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his son, Guy; parents, Jesus and Catalina Roque; nine brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN. with Rev. Carlos Sosa, A.I.C. officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. Face Masks and Social Distancing will be Required. Private cremation services will precede the funeral mass.

Mr. Roque was a retired employee of Inland Steel Co. with 33 years of service. When he wasn't working, Jesse enjoyed playing golf and bowling and spending time with his family and friends, who will miss him dearly. OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements, (219) 398-0938 or visit www.oleskapastrickfh.com.