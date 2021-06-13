HOBART, IN - Jesse "Klein" Goodwin, age 89, longtime resident of Hobart, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Avalon Springs Health Campus, Valparaiso, Indiana, with his two devoted daughters at his side. Klein was born in Rushville, Schulyer Co., Illinois, the son of Jesse L. and Olive (Valentine) Goodwin. The family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1942. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1949. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951, and served in the 2nd Infantry (Indian Head) Division in Korea. From 1952 to 1953, he joined the 101st Airborne in Kentucky, mustering out in 1954 as Sergeant First Class. In 1953, he married Marian Louise Schu in Evansville, Indiana. The couple settled in Hobart where Klein owned and operated Goodwin's Mobil Service on Wisconsin Street. In 1957, he opened another Mobil Station on Rt. 6 and Colbourne Street in Hobart. From 1966 to 1984 he owned and operated the NAPA dealership located on 3rd Street in Hobart. Klein's business and civic affiliations included serving two years on the Dealer Advisory Board for Mobil Oil Company; a three year term as a member of the Board of Indiana Automotive Wholesalers Association; and three years on the Board of the Hobart Lion's Club. He also appeared in "Who's Who in Indiana Business" in 1974.
He enjoyed many fishing trips up north with longtime friends and family. He and Marian traveled internationally to Europe, Hawaii, Bahamas and Jamaica. In retirement years, golf and spectator sports became his favorite pastime.
Klein was very devoted to his family. He was so proud of his grandsons and great grandchildren. He enjoyed many years watching his grandsons sporting activities. In later years, he enjoyed when his daughters would gather family members for holidays. He loved sharing stories of his youth "on the farm" in Illinois, and most of all he was a grand gentleman to all he met.
Klein was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marian; and his grandson, Joseph Klein Barenie (son of Lisa and Jeff). He is survived by his daughters: Lisa (Jeff) Barenie of Culver, IN and Lori (Brian) Wiseman of Chesterton, IN; grandson, Dr. Blake (Michelle) Wiseman; great grandchildren: Logan, Chloe, Gemma, and Gianna; grandson, Mark (Monica) Wiseman; great grandchildren: Molly and Mia; brother, Herbert (late Bonnie) Goodwin of Merrillville; sister, Sally (late Chuck) Bucko of Clearwater Beach, FL; sister, Linda (late Jon) Land of Monticello, IN; sister, Ada "Jane" (Gene) Coleman of Hobart; and special friend, Marie Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Klein's name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Arthur B. & Ethel V. Horton VNA Hospice Center, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Klein will lie at rest next to his beloved wife Marian at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Private entombment will take place Tuesday.