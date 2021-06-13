HOBART, IN - Jesse "Klein" Goodwin, age 89, longtime resident of Hobart, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Avalon Springs Health Campus, Valparaiso, Indiana, with his two devoted daughters at his side. Klein was born in Rushville, Schulyer Co., Illinois, the son of Jesse L. and Olive (Valentine) Goodwin. The family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1942. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1949. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951, and served in the 2nd Infantry (Indian Head) Division in Korea. From 1952 to 1953, he joined the 101st Airborne in Kentucky, mustering out in 1954 as Sergeant First Class. In 1953, he married Marian Louise Schu in Evansville, Indiana. The couple settled in Hobart where Klein owned and operated Goodwin's Mobil Service on Wisconsin Street. In 1957, he opened another Mobil Station on Rt. 6 and Colbourne Street in Hobart. From 1966 to 1984 he owned and operated the NAPA dealership located on 3rd Street in Hobart. Klein's business and civic affiliations included serving two years on the Dealer Advisory Board for Mobil Oil Company; a three year term as a member of the Board of Indiana Automotive Wholesalers Association; and three years on the Board of the Hobart Lion's Club. He also appeared in "Who's Who in Indiana Business" in 1974.