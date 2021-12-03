Jesse M. Jones, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN — Jesse M. Jones Sr., age 93 of Highland passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He is survived by his children: Burns (Sheila) Jones, Jesse "Jack" Jones, Jr., Priscilla (Kenneth) Boyd; grandchildren: Bonnie (Paul) Timm, Jennifer (Todd) Schweigert, Kenneth Boyd, Kevin (April) Boyd, Kristopher (Jennifer) Boyd; great-grandchildren: Zachary (Shannon) Knight, Elijah Knight, Dane, Drew, and Ian Schweigert, Jordan, Addison, Hunter, Brady, Tenley, and Emily Boyd; great-great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Dallas Knight, and by his sister Ruth (late Bob) Whitlow.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Noble and Lois Jones; wife Priscilla; and sisters: Essalona "Brownie" Eggers and Matoka Turbyfill.

Funeral services will be held on Monday December 6, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM at the First Church of the Nazarene located at 9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland with Rev. Jerry Frye, and Rev. Ron Richmond officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday December 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland and then again on Monday, December 6, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service.