Jesse M. Jones, Sr.
HIGHLAND, IN — Jesse M. Jones Sr., age 93 of Highland passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
He is survived by his children: Burns (Sheila) Jones, Jesse "Jack" Jones, Jr., Priscilla (Kenneth) Boyd; grandchildren: Bonnie (Paul) Timm, Jennifer (Todd) Schweigert, Kenneth Boyd, Kevin (April) Boyd, Kristopher (Jennifer) Boyd; great-grandchildren: Zachary (Shannon) Knight, Elijah Knight, Dane, Drew, and Ian Schweigert, Jordan, Addison, Hunter, Brady, Tenley, and Emily Boyd; great-great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Dallas Knight, and by his sister Ruth (late Bob) Whitlow.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Noble and Lois Jones; wife Priscilla; and sisters: Essalona "Brownie" Eggers and Matoka Turbyfill.
Funeral services will be held on Monday December 6, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM at the First Church of the Nazarene located at 9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland with Rev. Jerry Frye, and Rev. Ron Richmond officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Friends may meet with the family on Sunday December 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland and then again on Monday, December 6, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Jesse retired from Heckett as a Crane Operator. He was a Master Craftsman, building countless custom cabinets throughout the years. Jesse was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland, was involved in the Sunday School Bus Ministry at the First Church of the Nazarene in Hammond many years ago and had also attended Fairmeadow Community Nazarene Church in Munster in between his time at the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland and in Hammond.
Jesse enjoyed spending time in his garden and going to all the grandchildren's sporting events. He also hosted the annual "Apple Butter Day" every year in October where friends and family would gather at his home to make many jars of apple butter.
Jesse will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Youth Department at the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland.
For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.