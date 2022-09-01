EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jesse V. Mendoza age 27, of East Chicago, IN passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He is survived by his loving mother, Dora (Luis) Rodriquez; dear sister, Kara Amada Rodriquez; grandfather, Jesus Mendoza; grandparents, Fernando and Priscilla Rodriguez; aunts, Angela (Patrick) Rosado, Gabriel (Donna) Mendoza and Mary (Michael) Garza; and several cousins. Proceeded in death by loving grandmother, Lucy Mendoza.

Jesse graduated from Portage High School in 2014. He liked watching movies & boxing. He was funny and loved teasing his sister. Jesse adored his cousins as his own siblings. Growing up Jesse enjoyed video games with the boys and was always protective of the girls. He cherished home cooked meals from his mom or Tia Angie. His favorite dessert was his Lela's strawberry cake. Jesse loved all his dogs but adored Pedro. His laugh and spirit will live on.