 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jesse W. Shalla

  • 0

Jesse W. Shalla

Jan. 3, 1927 - July 23, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Jesse W. Shalla, age 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Jesse is survived by his two children; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tom Clark officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church in Hebron or to your preferred charity in Jesse's memory.

To view Jesse's full obituary, go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts