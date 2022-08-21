Jesse W. Shalla

Jan. 3, 1927 - July 23, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Jesse W. Shalla, age 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Jesse is survived by his two children; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tom Clark officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church in Hebron or to your preferred charity in Jesse's memory.

To view Jesse's full obituary, go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.