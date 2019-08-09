IN LOVING MEMORY OF JESSICA ANN WELLS ON HER 8TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN You were our world, our inspiration and our heart, but when you left us we thought we would fall apart. We know you're watching us and this gives us hope, until we meet again, all of our love. We miss and love you every moment of the day. Our hearts have been broken for seven years now. God gave us a blessing when He allowed us to share time with you. Love, Mom, Dad and Brother, Jimmy
