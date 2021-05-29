Jessica Lynne Bailey

She is the daughter of James E. Hall, Francisville, IN, and Sharon Ballenger Hall, Goodland, IN, and Todd Hulpa, Goodland, IN. She is also survived by her husband Joseph K, Bailey, Goodland, IN; and seven children: Bryon Cordovo Jr., Hammond, IN, Jonathan Hall, Navadaeh Flagle, Andre Flagle Jr. and Robert Flagle, all of Goodland, IN, Madison Bailey, Fowler, IN, and Nathan Bushman, Evansville, IN; two sisters, Kathy Ballenger, Fort Worth, TX, and Angie Casiano, Indianapolis, IN; two brothers, Keith Hall, Goodland, IN, and James Hall Jr., Francisville, IN. She was a wonderful mother and loved her children very much.