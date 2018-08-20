HAMMOND, IN - Jessica S. Reyes, of Hammond, IN, passed away at Franciscan Health in Munster on August 17th 2018 at the age of 51. Jessica is survived by her loving wife, Maggie Guillen; her brother, Joseph Anthony (Brenda) Ramirez of Seguin, TX; sisters: Cindy Ibarra, Sylvia (Pascual) Ramirez of East Chicago, IN; Sophia Ibarra of Hammond, IN; cousin, Judy (Armando) Medina of Justice, IL; mother-in-law, Yolanda Cordero of Hammond, IN; step-daughter, Lisa Guillen of Los Angeles, CA; brother-in-law, George (Grace) Cordero of Hammond, IN; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and countless beloved friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lupe Ramirez; uncle, Ray Ramirez, Josie Ibarra; cousin, Mary Ibarra; and grandparents Porfirio and Rafaela Ramirez.
Jessica was born on October 6th 1966 in East Chicago, IN and grew up in Kewanee, IL. She was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and loved the Chicago White Sox. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She loved spoiling her beloved dog Delaney. Jessica recently celebrated 25 years as an employee of El Milagro in Chicago, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday August 22nd, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemeteries, Hammond, IN
Friends are invited to meet with the family Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. Jessica was a loving friend and wife and will be missed by all. Please visit:www.kuiperfh.com.