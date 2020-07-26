Jessie Louis Martinez

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Lou passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Merrillville, IN. He was born August 5, 1924 in Ponca City, Okla. His mother died when he was 4 years old and his father then moved the family to Gary, IN. Unable to care for the children while he worked, his father placed Lou and his brother in the Carmelite Home for Boys in Hammond, IN and his two sisters in the Carmelite Home for girls in East Chicago, IN. Louis attended St. Joseph's School while in Hammond, IN. When Lou was 12 years old his father brought him and his brother to Gary to live with him. Lou then attended school but quit when he was 16 and went to work to earn enough money to bring his sisters home, but WWII intervened, and he enlisted in the Army.