Jessie Watkins

April 22, 1928 - May 5, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Jessie (nee Conley) Watkins passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022 at Chesterton Manor Senior Living in Chesterton, Indiana. She was 94 years old. Jessie was born in Swampton, Kentucky on April 22, 1928 to Daniel Boone Conley Sr. and Lizabeth (nee Allen) Conley. On October 29, 1946, she married Clay Watkins Sr. in Salyersville, Kentucky. They came to live in Northwest Indiana, where she became a homemaker, and raised three children. She enjoyed her family and her church, and a good game of Scrabble.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Watkins of LaPorte and sons, Clay (Christine) Watkins Jr. of Chesterton and Michael (Lori Truesdell) Watkins of Otis.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Shannon (fiance Josh Arimura) Watkins-Moore of Pahrump, Nevada and Clay Allen (Misha) Watkins of Lafayette, IN; great-grandchildren: David, Emily, and Erin Moore; great great-granddaughters, Avery and Parker; and by many nieces and nephews.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Minnie Allen and Rena Bradley Swafford; her brothers, Daniel B. Conley Jr. and Dewey M. Conley. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Rev. Clay Watkins Sr. and her great-grandson, Matthew Moore.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

Memorial donations in honor of Jessie may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

