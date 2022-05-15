Dec. 6, 1954 - May 9, 2022

HAMMOND - Jesus "Eddie Juan" Garcia, age 67 of Hammond, passed away suddenly Monday, May 9, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents: Cipriano and Pauline Garcia; and his sister, Eva Villa.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy Garcia; son, Michael (Melissa) Garcia; daughter, Amanda (Alex) Koziol; his ever so loved grandchildren: Abigail Garcia, Alex and Aidan Koziol; and his two sisters: Rose LaGolvan and Mary Ann Hamilton; and numerous nieces; and nephews.

Eddie graduated from Hammond Highschool in 1973 where he was active in football and track. He then became a diligent mechanic welder at Inland Steel (Arcelor Mittal) for 36+ years. He truly cherished his lifelong friendships he made while working at the mill.

He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality and being a friend to everyone he met. Eddie lived each day to the fullest, wanting to have fun every second. He never "wanted to grow up". Even through the past four years of challenging knee operations, he never lost his spirit and would smile right through the pain. He even made sure to still visit his favorite spot on Friday nights, Bone Dry. His outlook on life was always sunny with a side of greenery.

Eddie was a proud pyrotechnic for over 30 years. He was part of professional firework displays all over the region. In addition, Eddie loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Spoiling the kids was a daily event that they all looked forward too. The memories made with Grandpa or "Papa Boom Boom" will live on forever.

To say he will be missed is an understatement. The importance he played in the lives he touched is immeasurable. His beautiful energy will carry through to the family he has left behind so they can live each day to the fullest just as he did. Peace.

Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN 46322, from 3:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. with a Funeral Service at 6:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com