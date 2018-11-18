GARY, IN - Jesus (Jesse) Roman, 61 years old. The heavens gained another angel on Saturday, November 3, 2018 as Jesus (Jesse) Roman joined his beloved Mamita, Papito and sister in heaven. Jesus was born on August 8, 1957 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He grew up in East Chicago attending Riley, St. Francis, Block and Washington schools. He started working as a teenager for the Calumet News and his final employer was Inland Steel.
Jesse suffered a stroke in 2008 and never fully recovered. He passed away peacefully at an assisted living facility in Gary on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Twin sister Annette shared: My other half. He kicked me out of Mommie so he could hang out alone. Knowing that once he came into this world we would be tied together forever. As different as night and day but he would have my back no matter what and I his. A part of me has been ripped away but I will see you one day along with Mamita, Papito and my other angels my (hamsom) brother.
Sister Laura shared the following: Jesse was born a twin six weeks early and weighed 2 lbs 5 oz. It was a miracle that he lived for sixty-one years. God bless the miracle that was my brother Jesus.
Brother Juan shared the following: Since we talked the other day I was reflecting back to my younger years at home and my thoughts would always go to the time I was about 14 or 15 and Jesse tore up my comic books he was about 4 or 5. I made him cry but boy did I pay for it later when dad got home. Then I would think about when he came to visit me and Gloria, boy he loved Gloria (he would spend most of his time with Carmen and her friends). Then I think about the times we would talk on the phone and boy those were one-sided but now I don't have that, you are in a better place now with mommy and pappi so Rest in Peace til I get there, your big brother, Peace!
Sister Rose shared the following: Your needs were few, it did not take much to make you happy. A Puerto Rican newspaper, a TV that had good reception and always a good meal. So happy that you were able to enjoy the rice with gandules that your lil sis Irma made for you the day before you passed. Love you little bro, as you always said, Later.
Sister Irma shared the following: Jesse, you are loved and will be missed by me, my daughter and my grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents (Jose and Juanita Roman - May 12, 1996) and sister (Marta Roman Sein - March 17, 2009).
He is survived by his twin sister Annette Roman of Florida and her children MJ (Beth) Ponce de Leon of North Carolina, Danielle (Fredo) Colon of New York, Sister Laura Rodriguez of Florida, her children Jose (Lillie) Almeda of Puerto Rico, Leslie Rodriguez and Lenny (Yari) Rodriguez of Florida. Brother Juan (Gloria) Roman of Arizona and his children Sean Roman and Michael Roman of Arizona. Sister Rose (Angel) Amaro of Florida and her son Jose (fiancée Raquel) Amaro of Indiana, Sister Irma Roman of Indiana and her daughter Gabrielle Roman of Indiana. Nieces and nephews: Rafi Sein (Florida), Elba Sein (Indiana), Iny Sein, Ricky Sein and Emmy Sein (Puerto Rico). Many great-nieces and great nephews.
