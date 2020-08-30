EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jesus Manuel Rivera, age 71 of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He is survived by two sons: Jesus Antonio (Brenda) Rivera and Omar (Yesenia) Rivera; five grandchildren: Jesus Alberto, Omar, Jr., Nikolas, Antonio and Karina; mother, Guadalupe Perez Rivera; siblings: Elena Perez Gonzalez, Roberto (Maria) Rivera, Jose (late Natalia) Rivera and Carlos (Linda) Rivera; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Pabla (2015); father, Manuel Rivera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home.