EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jesus R. Gutierrez, age 89, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Orestila O. Gutierrez; sister, Alicia (late Antonio) Prieto; one brother in Mexico; son, Carlos A. (Priscilla) Ochoa; his children: Isaiah, Angel, Kiara and Kaliah; daughter, Orestila "Tila" Yamileth Ochoa; her children: Natalia (David) Madriz; her children: David Jesus and Ilyana Maya, Michael and Matthew; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Jesus retired from Inland Steel Company after 30 years of service. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.