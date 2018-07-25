Jesus Rios, passed away July 22, 2018. Survived by beloved wife of 37 years Marta; three lovely daughters, Gisele, Yasmin (Nick Schultz), Corinne (Adrian Cardona), and three adored grandchildren Adrian R., Alessandra A., and River G. His brother Juan Rios (Vicenta) and their children Juan Luis, Claudia, Ivan, and Judy and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Juan Rios and Guadalupe Cruz.
Jesus was so fortunate to find a job right away at Inland Steel with good pay and excellent benefits but more importantly, he found his second family there; the co-workers and friends with whom he labored for 40+ years. In spite of so many years here, he never lost his heavy accent and would get upset when he asked for 'french fries' at the drive up window and they would give him a 'Sprite' instead. When he told a corny joke his accent would make it even funnier. 'No se te olvide echarle agua a los frijoles. 'Te queremos mucho, tu familia. No decimos adiós, Jesús, si no, 'hasta luego.'
Visitation will be Thursday July 26, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. Funeral Mass will be held Friday July 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church-3025 Highway, Highland, IN 46322.