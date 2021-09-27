Jesus loved working on any make or model of vehicle, but he preferred older cars over newer ones, the latter of which he would refer to as "junk". He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially at family gatherings. He would cook every pot of rice differently so his secrets could never be revealed. In his free time, Jesus loved gardening, flowers, and could be found outside watching his plants grow. He would happily point out any differences a plant had from the day before, sometimes joking that his family was blind if they couldn't see it. His favorite show was Walker, Texas Ranger, and his favorite movie was Tremors.