Jethro L. Summers

Jethro was born in Chicago, IL on December 15, 1953 to Everett and Marge Summers. He was a 1972 graduate of Gavit High School in Hammond and on September 12th of 1975 he married his sweetheart Beth. Jethro spent more than 40 years as an employee of Inland Steel. He worked as a Maintenance Technician Mechanic and Griever at Suncoke Indiana Harbor Operations as well as in Mobile Maintenance at the #2 Coke Plant. He retired October 1, 2016. Jethro loved bowling, golf and had a great fondness for fishing and the family trips to the North Woods of Wisconsin were a highlight of every summer. He was an avid fan of all Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs and Bears, as well as the Boston Red Sox.